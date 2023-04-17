Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,544. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
