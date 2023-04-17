Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,544. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.