AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

ABBV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $284.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

