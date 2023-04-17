AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Handelsbanken lowered AB SKF (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

