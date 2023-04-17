923 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYK traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $290.92. 195,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

