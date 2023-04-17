6,873 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.7 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. 2,714,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,162. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.