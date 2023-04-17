563,262 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 563,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,219,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,209,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 218,843 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. 66,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,629. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

