3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $110.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 967,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

