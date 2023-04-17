154,268 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 106,036 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,276. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKIN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

