1,385 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

MAR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,116. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average is $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

