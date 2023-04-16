Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. 4,920,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,488,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.