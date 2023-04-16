Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 65,553 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $102,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

