Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.