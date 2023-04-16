Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 104,702 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,702 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.82% of Owens Corning worth $65,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.57. 779,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

