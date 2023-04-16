Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $92.94 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 772,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.