Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 994,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $47,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,022,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,230. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.