Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 88,318 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,318 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $58,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

