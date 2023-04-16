Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 34,184 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,184 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $114,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.77. 1,113,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.72 and its 200-day moving average is $407.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

