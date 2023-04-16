Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 37,450 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.58% of East West Bancorp worth $53,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 1,819,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.