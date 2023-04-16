Zhejiang Expressway (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhejiang Expressway (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

