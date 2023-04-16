Zcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.44 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $42.68 or 0.00140534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $696.87 million and $25.44 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00054700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

