Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $30.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLNDY. HSBC upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zalando from €27.00 ($29.35) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Zalando has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

