Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Yum China has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

