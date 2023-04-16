yearn.finance Price Tops $9,151.62 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $9,151.62 or 0.30175277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $300.06 million and $24.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,788 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

