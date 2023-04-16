XYO Price Up 1.3% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. XYO has a market capitalization of $69.93 million and approximately $640,026.49 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.22 or 0.99990129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00548678 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $670,266.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.