XSGD Market Capitalization Reaches $66.62 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $66.62 million and $338,419.16 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular exchanges.

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

