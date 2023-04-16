XSGD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $405,588.26 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $66.44 million and $405,588.26 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

