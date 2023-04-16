XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in XPO by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

