XDC Network (XDC) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $620.87 million and $5.44 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,829,175,328 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

