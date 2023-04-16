XDC Network (XDC) Price Reaches $0.0449

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $621.62 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,829,224,174 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

