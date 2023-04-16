Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.