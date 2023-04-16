Wrapped TRON (WTRX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $408,818.34

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and $408,818.34 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06597692 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $319,144.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

