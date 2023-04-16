Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.66 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $15.66 billion and approximately $7,000.80 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,777,477,489 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,677,745,726.912 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.43625416 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,611.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.