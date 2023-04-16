World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $114.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

