Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Up 391.7% in March

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 391.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

WTFCM opened at $23.15 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

About Wintrust Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.