Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Up 391.7% in March

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 391.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
WTFCM opened at $23.15 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
