Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Down 65.0% in March

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.87.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
