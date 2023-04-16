Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Down 65.0% in March

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

