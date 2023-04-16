Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.9 %

About Wilhelmina International

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

