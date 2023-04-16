Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.85.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FREE opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $1,618,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,366,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,977. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

