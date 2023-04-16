Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

