Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 188,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.