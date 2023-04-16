Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 188,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

