Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

