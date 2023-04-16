Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.69.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Hub Group stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

