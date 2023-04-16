Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wejo Group Price Performance

Shares of WEJO opened at $0.40 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wejo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

