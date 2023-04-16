WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

