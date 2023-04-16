Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,595 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $50,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

