Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,019 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.98% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

