Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 98,342 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2,817.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $85.32 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

