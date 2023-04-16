Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $94.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,536 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.54% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $94,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after buying an additional 1,684,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 769,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $12,676,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

