Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $25.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $25,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $251.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

