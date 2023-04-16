Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $154.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $154,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

VNQ opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

