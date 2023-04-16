Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3,682.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

